Terra Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $589.68 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $20.35 billion and approximately $589.68 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $50.99 or 0.00081955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 968,013,540 coins and its circulating supply is 399,131,659 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

