Ternium S.A. (TX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.80 on November 19th

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) declared an annual dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Ternium has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ternium to earn $11.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of TX opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.58. Ternium has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TX. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ternium stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Ternium worth $25,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

