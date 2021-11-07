Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.110-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.11-2.15 EPS.

NYSE TDC traded down $8.05 on Friday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,240. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teradata has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.13.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

