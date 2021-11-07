Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Teradata worth $31,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Teradata by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Teradata by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

