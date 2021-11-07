Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,008 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $48.84 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.