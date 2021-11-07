Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TME stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TME. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

