TEMCO Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $25.18 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00086125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00080832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00100005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.39 or 0.07395579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,939.59 or 0.99943226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022305 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

