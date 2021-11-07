TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Trading Down 8.5%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88. 5,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 235,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 58.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $264,203,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $62,220,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $55,243,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth $60,147,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.