TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.92.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$23.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.40 billion and a PE ratio of 31.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.75.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

