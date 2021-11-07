Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.37

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and traded as high as $14.77. Telstra shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 118,831 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. New Street Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Telstra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

