Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

TELNY stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $18.78.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

