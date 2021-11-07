Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.150-$13.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.25 and its 200 day moving average is $390.97. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $334.18 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.73.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

