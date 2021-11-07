TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TGNA stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TEGNA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of TEGNA worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

