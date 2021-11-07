Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

NYSE TNK opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $473.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.03. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 132,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

