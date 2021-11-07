Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 362.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $5.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after buying an additional 648,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after buying an additional 597,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

