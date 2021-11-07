TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott Sells 8,737 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.39 and a 52-week high of $159.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

