TD Securities Raises PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $66.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.56.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,760. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 605,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

