TD Securities Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$19.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.47.

OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

