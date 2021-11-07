TD Securities Increases Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$160.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Shares of PRBZF opened at $109.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.41. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

