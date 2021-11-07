TD Securities Boosts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$21.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.36.

NYSE CVE opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 3.02. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0282 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

