TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 109,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,845,721 shares.The stock last traded at $52.22 and had previously closed at $53.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

