Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,711 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Tata Motors worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.03.

TTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.