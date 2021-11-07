Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

TALO stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.02.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

