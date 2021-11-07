Sysco (SYY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Sysco to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYY opened at $81.31 on Friday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

