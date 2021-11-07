Syntropy Price Hits $0.47 (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 7th. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $225.33 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00258315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00101956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,689,616 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.