Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 106.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $250,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $562,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.