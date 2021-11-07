Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Synaptics worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.23.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $249.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $264.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

