SVB Leerink Trims REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price to $43.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.27% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

