SVB Leerink Boosts AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $35.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.34% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

