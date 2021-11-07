SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $664.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $20,125,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 390,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.