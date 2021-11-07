Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

PWZ stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

