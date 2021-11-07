Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 11,301 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 531.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 181,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

PEZ stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

