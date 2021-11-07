Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,053,000 after acquiring an additional 135,731 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,094,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $160.77 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.57. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.