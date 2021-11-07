Surgalign (SRGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Surgalign to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. On average, analysts expect Surgalign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRGA opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.10. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,396,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,130.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Surgalign stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 205.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.54% of Surgalign worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRGA. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

