Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.59 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.63 million and $2.59 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,744,234 coins and its circulating supply is 333,224,135 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

