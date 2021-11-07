Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.63 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,617.68 or 0.07450911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00085736 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,744,234 coins and its circulating supply is 333,224,135 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

