Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Veritas Investment Research

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CSFB upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.21.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$70.71 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$54.71 and a 12-month high of C$71.73. The stock has a market cap of C$41.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$67.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.65.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 EPS for the current year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.