Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $93,480.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $102,180.00.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $699,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $23,996,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

