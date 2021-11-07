Summit State Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

