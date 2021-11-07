Streamr Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $112.83 million and approximately $15.73 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00052049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00255096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00102958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

