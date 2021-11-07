Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.
Strattec Security Company Profile
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.
