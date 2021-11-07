Stratos (STOS) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $18.30 million and approximately $339,101.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratos has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00085805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00084513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00100075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.48 or 0.07379775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,997.54 or 1.00258565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,940,889 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Stratos Coin Trading

