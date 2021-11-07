Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Takes $9.56 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,000. ServiceNow comprises about 5.2% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $282,540,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ServiceNow by 46.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 288,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 253,819 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,273 shares of company stock worth $15,509,702. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.90.

NYSE NOW opened at $692.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $656.91 and its 200-day moving average is $578.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

