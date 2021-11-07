STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) & Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Critical Analysis

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 4.53 $1.11 billion $1.21 41.95 Sumco $2.73 billion 2.63 $246.43 million $1.64 24.97

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 14.73% 21.30% 12.25% Sumco 8.27% 6.93% 4.18%

Risk & Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for STMicroelectronics and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 6 9 0 2.60 Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.43%. Given STMicroelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Sumco.

Dividends

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. STMicroelectronics pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumco pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. STMicroelectronics has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Sumco on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

