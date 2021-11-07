Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Hold

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PTON. Truist lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.97.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $40,708,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.