Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

