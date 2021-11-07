Stifel Financial Corp Sells 766 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Envista by 9.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Envista by 0.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

NYSE:NVST opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

