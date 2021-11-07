Stifel Financial Corp Has $642,000 Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in argenx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx stock opened at $320.92 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $246.02 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.73 and a 200-day moving average of $302.80.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.81.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

