Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of OneSpaWorld worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 53.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,774 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.48. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 469.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

