Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEO. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 186,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEO opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

